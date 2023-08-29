PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to share her tips for crafting lath wooden trays.

Supplies:

1. One piece of plywood: 1⁄2” x 10” x 16”

2. Two 1”x 3” boards cut 17 1⁄2” long

3. Two 1”x 3” boards cut 10” long

4. 16ft of 1” wide by 1⁄4” thick wood lath. They usually come in 4ft lengths, so buy four

5. Circular saw

6. Goggles

7. Two 18” clamps

8. Wood glue

9. Hammer

10. 1” finish nails

11. 1/2” finish nails

12. Hand sander

13. 150 grit sandpaper

14. Rags

15. Wax polish (antique brown)

16. Two handles with screws

17. Screwdriver

How To:

1. Cut all the 4ft pieces of lath in half (24”).

2. Glue, nail in place with the 1⁄2” nails, one piece of lath diagonal across the middle part of the plywood with one end of the lath as close to the edge of one side of the plywood and the other sticking out past the other side of the plywood. Let dry.

3. Repeat step two, with the other pieces of lath, butting up each piece to the other and alternating sides. These will be your longest pieces.

4. Flip the plywood upside down so you can see the lath under the plywood.

5. With the circular saw, trim off all the lath flush to the plywood.

6. With the smaller pieces of lath, repeat steps two-five until one side of the plywood is covered in lath.

7. Sand the lath and plywood edges and entire top of lath boards. Wipe away the dust.

8. With clean rag, apply wax to all sides and ends of the 1”x 3” boards and the top of the

lath.

9. Follow drying time instructions of the wax product and then buff off any excess wax with clean rag.

10. Apply glue to all edges of the plywood.

11. Place and clamp the 1”x 3” boards around the plywood, the longer two opposite of each other with the shorter two in between. Let dry.

12. Using the 1” finish nails, hammer the 1” x 3” boards into the plywood and remove clamps.

13. Center and screw in handles, one on each end of the shorter 1” x 3” boards.

Watch the video above to see how it’s made.