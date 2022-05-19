PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the perfect project for anyone who wants to keep all your essentials close on your comfiest couch or chair!

DIY Expert Shannon Quimby is back with a new project, learn more and find other inspiration from Shannon on PARR Lumber’s Facebook and Instagram.

Wood Arm Rest for Sofa or Chair

Supplies:

Wood of your choice that will be cut into three pieces.

Wood glue

Miter saw

Pencil

Tape measurer

Sandpaper

Rag

Drill1/16”

Drill bit

Hammer

Six 2” finish nails

Paint

Paintbrush

How to:

Note: This project used three boards. Two boards for the sides; 1 x 4 1⁄2” x 12” and oneboard for the top; 1 x 5 1⁄2” x 12”