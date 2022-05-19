PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the perfect project for anyone who wants to keep all your essentials close on your comfiest couch or chair!

DIY Expert Shannon Quimby is back with a new project, learn more and find other inspiration from Shannon on PARR Lumber’s Facebook and Instagram

Wood Arm Rest for Sofa or Chair

Supplies:

  • Wood of your choice that will be cut into three pieces.
  • Wood glue
  • Miter saw
  • Pencil
  • Tape measurer
  • Sandpaper
  • Rag
  • Drill1/16”
  • Drill bit
  • Hammer
  • Six 2” finish nails
  • Paint
  • Paintbrush

How to:

Note: This project used three boards. Two boards for the sides; 1 x 4 1⁄2” x 12” and oneboard for the top; 1 x 5 1⁄2” x 12”

  1. Measure the width of your sofa or chair to determine the flat surface board. Be sure the add 21⁄4”. (2” for the width of the side boards and 1⁄4” for an easy fit)
  2. With miter saw, cut boards according to your measurements
  3. Sand edges and wipe away dust
  4. Predrill three holes on each side of the top board
  5. Glue and nail the two side pieces to the top in a U-shape and let dry
  6. Paint the entire piece (two coats might be needed) and let dry