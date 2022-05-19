PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the perfect project for anyone who wants to keep all your essentials close on your comfiest couch or chair!
DIY Expert Shannon Quimby is back with a new project, learn more and find other inspiration from Shannon on PARR Lumber’s Facebook and Instagram.
Wood Arm Rest for Sofa or Chair
Supplies:
- Wood of your choice that will be cut into three pieces.
- Wood glue
- Miter saw
- Pencil
- Tape measurer
- Sandpaper
- Rag
- Drill1/16”
- Drill bit
- Hammer
- Six 2” finish nails
- Paint
- Paintbrush
How to:
Note: This project used three boards. Two boards for the sides; 1 x 4 1⁄2” x 12” and oneboard for the top; 1 x 5 1⁄2” x 12”
- Measure the width of your sofa or chair to determine the flat surface board. Be sure the add 21⁄4”. (2” for the width of the side boards and 1⁄4” for an easy fit)
- With miter saw, cut boards according to your measurements
- Sand edges and wipe away dust
- Predrill three holes on each side of the top board
- Glue and nail the two side pieces to the top in a U-shape and let dry
- Paint the entire piece (two coats might be needed) and let dry