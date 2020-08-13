Create with Quimby: Doorknobs to clothing hooks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vintage home decor is in vogue and there are some easy ways for you to spruce up your home.
DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra with a quick how-to to turn vintage door knobs in hooks for clothes and purses.
DIY Vintage Doorknob Hook– Supplies:
- Three doorknobs
- Salvaged Wood Door Header
- Three dummy spindles packets (screws come with the packets)
- Three vintage decorative rosettes and screws
- Phillips screwdriver
- Ruler
- Pencil
- Glue gun and glue sticks
How To:
- Arrange doorknobs on the board to visually see preferred layout
- Measure and mark the location on the board of desired location of each
doorknob
- Center and screw in each dummy spindle over each pencil mark
- Place rosettes over the spindles to hide their steel mounting bases, and
then attach the screws to secure the rosettes to the board.
- Some doorknobs will screw easily to the stem of the dummy spindle, but
others might not. If that’s the case then apply glue to the stem and slip the
doorknob over it
