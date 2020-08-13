Create with Quimby: Doorknobs to clothing hooks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vintage home decor is in vogue and there are some easy ways for you to spruce up your home.

DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra with a quick how-to to turn vintage door knobs in hooks for clothes and purses.

DIY Vintage Doorknob Hook– Supplies:

Three doorknobs

Salvaged Wood Door Header

Three dummy spindles packets (screws come with the packets)

Three vintage decorative rosettes and screws

Phillips screwdriver

Ruler

Pencil

Glue gun and glue sticks

How To: