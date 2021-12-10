Create with Quimby: Festive plank Christmas trees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Instead of walking the plank this holiday season, why not use those planks as decorations? These Christmas tree planks could be the savior of your home decor.

DIY expert Shannon Quimby with Parr Lumber shared how to create this craft on AM Extra.

DIY expert Shannon Quimby makes these festive holiday planks (Courtesy: Shannon Quimby)

Supplies:

Three pieces of 1×4 spruce wood each cut 24” long

Dark wood stain

Rags

Pencil

Watercolor paintbrushes in various sizes

Acrylic white paint

Upholstery tacks

HammerRope or twine

Scissors

How to:

Stain wood, wipe of excess and let dry Sketch an outline of three different tree shapes/designs, one on each board With white paint, paint over each tree design and let dry Cut three pieces of rope 12” long Place one end of rope along the edge of the board approximately 2 inches from the top of the board With hammer, tap an upholstery tack on the rope’s end, securing it to the board Repeat step 6 alongside the board’s other edge Do steps 6 and 7 for the other two boards

