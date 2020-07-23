Create with Quimby: Framed History

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a fun way to decorate your home with old hardware. So don’t throw out those old picture frames, door plates or paint brushes just yet.
Well, DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to share tips on how you can frame your history.
Arciform
Framed History
- Supplies:
- Picture frame
- Vintage hardware; door plates were used for this project
- White cardstock paper
- Gray paint
- Paint brush
- Spray Adhesive
- 3M Command large hanging picture strips
- Scissors
- Pencil
How To:
- Remove glass and backing from the frame
- Place glass on top of white cardstock and with pencil, trace around
the glass onto the cardstock
- Cut out the cardstock to the size of the glass
- Paint the cardstock gray and let dry
- Spray the adhesive onto the front of the frame backboard
- Lay the cardstock, gray side up on top the sprayed frame backboard
and press it down smoothing out any bubbles
- Attach a few of the hanging picture strips to the backside of the door
plate. Cut to size might be needed.
- Flip the doorplate over and press it onto the gray frame backing
- Insert the frame backboard back into frame