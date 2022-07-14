PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY expert Shannon Quimby is back with a cute homemade checkerboard perfect for summer game nights! 

Supplies:

  • Plywood 16” x 21 1⁄2”
  • Drill7/8” drill bit
  • Sandpaper
  • Rags
  • Gray paint
  • Paintbrush
  • Pencil
  • Ruler
  • Off white paint
  • This project used a sandstone white
  • 1⁄4” flat watercolor paintbrush
  • Antique Brown wax polish
  • Drop cloth
  • Dark brown spray paint
  • 24 3/8 flat washers
  • Tan leather lace
  • Scissors

How to:

  1. Measure, mark and drill a hole, centered and 2’’ inside the long end of the board
  2. Sand edges and inside the circle and wipe off dust
  3. Paint board using the gray paint
  4. The square outline of the checkerboard pattern is 12”. Measure and pencil a 12” line 2” inside from both sides and 4” from the bottom of the circle’s rim
  5. Measure and pencil a 12” line from each corner parallel down the sides. You’ve created a U-shape with three 12” lines
  6. Pencil the last 12” line to connect the corners. This creates the square outline of the checkerboard
  7. Measure and mark 1 1⁄2” 64 squares within the 12” boarder you’ve created. Eight rows of eight squares total.
  8. Before you paint, know that each row will have four squares painted white.
  9. With the off white and starting at the top row paint four squares white alternating as you go.
  10. Continue painting each row with four squares, alternating each row so the off-white squares are in a diagonal pattern. Let dry
  11. With sandpaper, lightly sand the entire board and edges allowing some of the gray paint to show underneath the off-white paint. Wipe off dust
  12. Rub with rag, a small amount of wax polish all over the board. Let sit for 10 minutes and then buff off any excess
  13. Spray paint 12 washers (both sides) with the dark brown spray paint. Let dry
  14. Cut a 12” strand of leather lace and thread 24 washers through it. Twelve painted brown and twelve not painted
  15. Thread one end of the leather lace through the board’s hole and tie both ends together. This is to store the washers when you’re not playing the game