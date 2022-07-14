PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY expert Shannon Quimby is back with a cute homemade checkerboard perfect for summer game nights!
Supplies:
- Plywood 16” x 21 1⁄2”
- Drill7/8” drill bit
- Sandpaper
- Rags
- Gray paint
- Paintbrush
- Pencil
- Ruler
- Off white paint
- This project used a sandstone white
- 1⁄4” flat watercolor paintbrush
- Antique Brown wax polish
- Drop cloth
- Dark brown spray paint
- 24 3/8 flat washers
- Tan leather lace
- Scissors
How to:
- Measure, mark and drill a hole, centered and 2’’ inside the long end of the board
- Sand edges and inside the circle and wipe off dust
- Paint board using the gray paint
- The square outline of the checkerboard pattern is 12”. Measure and pencil a 12” line 2” inside from both sides and 4” from the bottom of the circle’s rim
- Measure and pencil a 12” line from each corner parallel down the sides. You’ve created a U-shape with three 12” lines
- Pencil the last 12” line to connect the corners. This creates the square outline of the checkerboard
- Measure and mark 1 1⁄2” 64 squares within the 12” boarder you’ve created. Eight rows of eight squares total.
- Before you paint, know that each row will have four squares painted white.
- With the off white and starting at the top row paint four squares white alternating as you go.
- Continue painting each row with four squares, alternating each row so the off-white squares are in a diagonal pattern. Let dry
- With sandpaper, lightly sand the entire board and edges allowing some of the gray paint to show underneath the off-white paint. Wipe off dust
- Rub with rag, a small amount of wax polish all over the board. Let sit for 10 minutes and then buff off any excess
- Spray paint 12 washers (both sides) with the dark brown spray paint. Let dry
- Cut a 12” strand of leather lace and thread 24 washers through it. Twelve painted brown and twelve not painted
- Thread one end of the leather lace through the board’s hole and tie both ends together. This is to store the washers when you’re not playing the game