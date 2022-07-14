PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY expert Shannon Quimby is back with a cute homemade checkerboard perfect for summer game nights!

Supplies:

Plywood 16” x 21 1⁄2”

Drill7/8” drill bit

Sandpaper

Rags

Gray paint

Paintbrush

Pencil

Ruler

Off white paint

This project used a sandstone white

1⁄4” flat watercolor paintbrush

Antique Brown wax polish

Drop cloth

Dark brown spray paint

24 3/8 flat washers

Tan leather lace

Scissors

How to: