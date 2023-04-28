PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – DIY expert Shannon Quimby is sharing how to add some cheer by transforming old kitchen cabinets into a “yay” sign.

Supplies:

Cupboard Door

Hand sander

150 grit sandpaper

Flathead screwdriver

Scissors

Ruler

Pencil

Paint Brushes

Paint (we used a gray)

Painter’s tape

Rag

Three paper letters; Y, A, and Y

Saw tooth hanger

Hammer

How To:

1. If you don’t like the color or stain you have on your door, sand it off and add preferred color of

paint

2. Lightly sand the coat of paint to slightly expose the bare wood or any other layers of previous

colors

3. Wipe off dust with a damp rag

4. Create a template for your letters using a standard 8”x 10 1⁄2” size piece of paper and enlarge

each letter to the size and font you prefer. One piece of paper for each letter

5. Cut out letters, measure and position them on the board, each letter equally apart and centered

on the board

6. Tape letters down, trace around them with a pencil then remove them

7. With the flathead screwdriver, press hard into the wood and trace along the letter outlines.

You’ll need to trace over more than once

8. Paint the letters. Two the three coats might be needed. Let dry in between coats

9. With sandpaper, sand the letters to expose some of the undercoat paint color

10. Wipe dust off with damp rag

11. Center and hammer in a saw tooth hanger on the back of the board

Watch the video above to see how it’s done.