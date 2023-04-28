PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – DIY expert Shannon Quimby is sharing how to add some cheer by transforming old kitchen cabinets into a “yay” sign.
Supplies:
Cupboard Door
Hand sander
150 grit sandpaper
Flathead screwdriver
Scissors
Ruler
Pencil
Paint Brushes
Paint (we used a gray)
Painter’s tape
Rag
Three paper letters; Y, A, and Y
Saw tooth hanger
Hammer
How To:
1. If you don’t like the color or stain you have on your door, sand it off and add preferred color of
paint
2. Lightly sand the coat of paint to slightly expose the bare wood or any other layers of previous
colors
3. Wipe off dust with a damp rag
4. Create a template for your letters using a standard 8”x 10 1⁄2” size piece of paper and enlarge
each letter to the size and font you prefer. One piece of paper for each letter
5. Cut out letters, measure and position them on the board, each letter equally apart and centered
on the board
6. Tape letters down, trace around them with a pencil then remove them
7. With the flathead screwdriver, press hard into the wood and trace along the letter outlines.
You’ll need to trace over more than once
8. Paint the letters. Two the three coats might be needed. Let dry in between coats
9. With sandpaper, sand the letters to expose some of the undercoat paint color
10. Wipe dust off with damp rag
11. Center and hammer in a saw tooth hanger on the back of the board
Watch the video above to see how it’s done.