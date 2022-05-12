PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY Queen Shannon Quimby is back with expert advice for making a great first impression. Impress with a pop of color on your front door!

How to Paint a Front Door

Supplies

Flat-head screwdriver and hammer if removing the door from it’s frame

All Purpose Wood Filler

Paint scraper

Paint brush – 2 or 2.5” Angle Sash

Paint roller (4 1⁄2” low nap)

Paint tray

Phillips-head screwdriver

Painter’s tape

Hand sander

120 grit sandpaper

Drop cloth

Rag

Primer: Miller Paint All Purpose Stain-Blocking Primer

Paint: Miller Paint, Acrinamel Satin or Semigloss



How To:

Pick a good day, weather wise to paint your front door. Outside temperature range of 65-70 degrees is the best to let paint dry. Another option is to remove the front door from its frame and paint it indoors. Remove front door from its frame and then remove all the door hardware such as the doorknob, lock and hinges. If you cannot remove the door, tape and cover all hardware, the door frame, porch and floor surface. Clean the door with a wet rag. Scrape off lose or chipping paint. Fill in any dings or imperfections with wood filler and let dry. Sand door to smooth the imperfections, peeling paint or to dull a high gloss finish. Wipe off all dust with a damp cloth. With painter’s tape, mask off any glass or edges of the door you don’t want paint on. PRO TIP: With paint brush apply a coat of primer to inside corners, bevels and edges. Let dry. Prime the flat surfaces of the door with the paint roller. Quickly back brush with paint brush to avoid roller texture. Let dry. Repeat step 9 with paint for the topcoat. Let paint dry in between coats. If you removed your door attach hardware back to its original location and hang door. If you painted the door without removing it, gently peel off all painter’s tape from all covered areas.

Note: Shannon is sponsored by Miller Paint