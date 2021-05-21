Create with Quimby: How to paint an exterior front door

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Time to get your porches ready for the summer season!

One of the best way to brighten up the front of your home is by freshening up your front door. This DIY project is especially timely, with people getting ready to welcome guests back into their homes.

Our DIY queen Shannon Quimby showed us the ropes for her latest paint project. She also mentioned that Miller Paint is having their Memorial Day Sale, with 40% off Evolution Paint, both interior and Exterior, all sizes and sheen.

How to Paint an Exterior Front Door

Supplies:

One quart of Miller Paint Stain-blocking Primer

One quart of Acrinamel Semigloss; Color, Day Spa 0634

Household Cleaner

Rags

Sanding Sponge

Painter’s Tape

1 ½”-2” angled brush

4” mini roller with ½” nap, packet of two

2 Paint trays

Drop Cloth

How To: