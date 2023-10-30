PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a last-minute Halloween decoration then you are in luck.

DIY Expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to share how to make wooden standing black cats!

Supplies:

1x4x24 wood board

2x4x3 block of wood

Rule

pencil

Jig saw

Hand sander

150 grit sandpaper

Rag

Wood glue

Nail gun

1” brad nails

Paintbrush

Black paint

White paint pen

Scissors

Thick yarn

Glue gun

Glue stick

Instructions: