PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a last-minute Halloween decoration then you are in luck.
DIY Expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to share how to make wooden standing black cats!
Supplies:
- 1x4x24 wood board
- 2x4x3 block of wood
- Rule
- pencil
- Jig saw
- Hand sander
- 150 grit sandpaper
- Rag
- Wood glue
- Nail gun
- 1” brad nails
- Paintbrush
- Black paint
- White paint pen
- Scissors
- Thick yarn
- Glue gun
- Glue stick
Instructions:
- Measure and mark a dot, centered and 4 inches in from one end of the board
- With a ruler to create a straight line, trace two lines from the dot to each corner of the board creating a “V”. This will be the cat’s ears
- With the jig saw, cut out the “V”, sand edges then wipe away the dust
- To make the board stand up, place the block of wood, centered and on the board end that doesn’t have the “V” cut out
- Apply glue between the block and board and nail the two pieces together
- Paint the whole thing black and let it dry
- With a white paint pen, draw two cat eyes approximately 2-3 inches below the “V”. Two coats will be needed. Let dry
- Wrap the yarn around the board, approximately 4-5 inches below your cat’s eyes
- Secure the yarn on the board using your glue gun