PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a last-minute Halloween decoration then you are in luck.

DIY Expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to share how to make wooden standing black cats!

Supplies:

  • 1x4x24 wood board
  • 2x4x3 block of wood
  • Rule
  • pencil
  • Jig saw
  • Hand sander
  • 150 grit sandpaper
  • Rag
  • Wood glue
  • Nail gun
  • 1” brad nails
  • Paintbrush
  • Black paint
  • White paint pen
  • Scissors
  • Thick yarn
  • Glue gun
  • Glue stick

Instructions:

  1. Measure and mark a dot, centered and 4 inches in from one end of the board
  2. With a ruler to create a straight line, trace two lines from the dot to each corner of the board creating a “V”. This will be the cat’s ears
  3. With the jig saw, cut out the “V”, sand edges then wipe away the dust
  4. To make the board stand up, place the block of wood, centered and on the board end that doesn’t have the “V” cut out
  5. Apply glue between the block and board and nail the two pieces together
  6. Paint the whole thing black and let it dry
  7. With a white paint pen, draw two cat eyes approximately 2-3 inches below the “V”. Two coats will be needed. Let dry
  8. Wrap the yarn around the board, approximately 4-5 inches below your cat’s eyes
  9. Secure the yarn on the board using your glue gun