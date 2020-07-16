Create with Quimby: Painted herb pots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Herbs are among the most popular plants to grow at home and Shannon Quimby has a fun painting project to help get you organized.
The DIY queen joined AM Extra to show her painted herb pots and how to make them.
Miller Paint is offering a free color sampler– one per customer– with the creation of a Preferred Customer account
DIY Herb Painted Pots
- Supplies for one
- Terra cotta flowerpot 4”-6” tall
- Paint brush
- Green paint; Used Miller Paint color 0786 Peter Pan
- Blue paint; Used Miller Paint color 0646 Key West Zenith
- Blue masking tape
- Sticky indoor/outdoor letters, size 1⁄2” (found at Office Depot)
- Stick pin
- Your choice of herbs
How to
- Paint the flowerpot green
- Wrap and press firmly, a piece of blue masking tape around the
flowerpot about two-thirds up from the bottom of the pot
- Paint green paint up and over the upper edge of the blue tape. This
step is to seal the tape to the pot to create a nice, crisp color line
when done.
- Once the green paint is dry press letters along the upper edge of the
tape to spell the herb that will be planted in the pot
- With the blue paint, paint the entire upper section of the flowerpot,
including over the letters and let dry
- With stick pin, gentle pry the letters away from the pot
- Plant the herb in the pot and set on windowsill and enjoy
