Create with Quimby: Personal social distance fence

Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra with tips and instructions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ongoing pandemic has made most people take note of social distancing. So imagine if you could have your own personal fence wherever you go.

Enter DIY expert Shannon Quimby, who joined AM Extra with tips and instructions on how to make a freestanding and portable picket fence.

DIY Freestanding and Portable Picket Fence Supplies:

Pine was used for this project

Three 1x4x8 boards

One 1x4x10 board

A box of 6×1-1/4” wood screws

Pencil

Tape measurer

Drill

Phillips drill bit

Safety glasses

Miter Saw

How To:

For the fence

Measure and cut the 1x4x10 into two 48” in length (these will be the rails) Measure and cut six pickets, 31 7/8” long For the angled point of the top of each picket, use the 31.62 notch on the miter saw Lay the rails horizontally parallel 17 1⁄2” apart Space the pickets 2 1⁄2” apart on top of the rails with all with points pointing up in the

same direction on. The two end pickets are flush the both the outer edges of the rails Drill pickets into the rails. Two screws into top rail and two screws into bottom rail

For One Base (three wood pieces)