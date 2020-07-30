Create with Quimby: Personal social distance fence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ongoing pandemic has made most people take note of social distancing. So imagine if you could have your own personal fence wherever you go.
Enter DIY expert Shannon Quimby, who joined AM Extra with tips and instructions on how to make a freestanding and portable picket fence.
DIY Freestanding and Portable Picket Fence Supplies:
- Pine was used for this project
- Three 1x4x8 boards
- One 1x4x10 board
- A box of 6×1-1/4” wood screws
- Pencil
- Tape measurer
- Drill
- Phillips drill bit
- Safety glasses
- Miter Saw
How To:
For the fence
- Measure and cut the 1x4x10 into two 48” in length (these will be the rails)
- Measure and cut six pickets, 31 7/8” long
- For the angled point of the top of each picket, use the 31.62 notch on the miter saw
- Lay the rails horizontally parallel 17 1⁄2” apart
- Space the pickets 2 1⁄2” apart on top of the rails with all with points pointing up in the
same direction on. The two end pickets are flush the both the outer edges of the rails
- Drill pickets into the rails. Two screws into top rail and two screws into bottom rail
For One Base (three wood pieces)
- Wood piece A: Measure and cut 11” long with both ends cut the same angle of the
pickets. It will be pointy at both ends
- Wood piece B: Measure and cut 5” long and then repeat same picket angle cut on one
end only
- Wood piece C; Measure and cut 3” long
- Stand piece B on top of piece A at a 90 degree, 4 1⁄2 “from the end tip of piece A.
Measure and mark
- Stand piece C on top of piece A at a 90 degree, 4” from the opposite end tip of piece A.
Measure and mark. This will visually create space in the middle of piece A for the fence
to slip into
- Attach piece A into pieces B and C by drilling screws into the bottom of piece A into
pieces A and B
- Repeat steps 1-6 to make second fence base
Slip each base into end bottom end of fence so it can stand alone.
