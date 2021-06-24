Create with Quimby: Scrap wood frame jewelry rack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s nothing wrong with accessorizing, but when it comes to storing jewelry — many of you know what a mess it can create at home.
Now we have an elegant way to reduce that clutter while putting some scrap wood to use. Our DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined us to show us her latest project: the scrap wood frame jewelry rack.
DIY Scrap Wood Frame Jewelry Rack instructions:
Materials needed:
- Large artwork frame
- Various patterns and widths of scrap wood trim pieces that are wider than the frame
- Pencil
- Tape measurer
- Miter Saw
- Wood Glue
- White paint
- Wood Stain
- Paintbrush
- Throw away paintbrush for stain
- Rag
- Hammer
- 18 x 3⁄4” wire brads
- White vinyl teacup hooks
How to assemble:
- Determine the order of boards from how they will line up inside the frame
- Measure the inside width of the frame and cut wood pieces accordingly
- Stain wood pieces, wipe away any excess stain and let dry
- Paint the frame, white
- Turn the frame over and apply glue around the inside edge of it
- Working from top to bottom, place each board (unstained side up) one at a time on the back of the frame and then nail each piece into the frame
- Flip frame back over so the front is facing you and randomly screw the teacups into the wood, all around inside the frame