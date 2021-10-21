Create with Quimby: Wood Lattice Wreath

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to Create with Quimby!

DIY Expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra with a Wood Lattice Wreath to help you deck the halls this holiday season.

Want to win one Shannon made? Here’s what to do:

1) Follow on Instagram: @parrlumberco and Facebook: Parr Lumber Company (https://www.facebook.com/parrlumberco/)

3) Tag 2 friends in the comments below

4) share this post to your story

3) Congratulations! YOU’RE IN! Good Luck!

Wood lattice Wreath Instructions

Supplies

Drop cloth

Wood 24’ of 1 1/8”

hemlock lattice molding

Pencil

Tape measurer

Miter saw, commonly known as a chop saw

Protective goggles

Wood glue

Drinking glass

Green Spray paint

How To: