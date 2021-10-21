Create with Quimby: Wood Lattice Wreath

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to Create with Quimby!
DIY Expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra with a Wood Lattice Wreath to help you deck the halls this holiday season.
Wood lattice Wreath Instructions
Supplies
- Drop cloth
- Wood 24’ of 1 1/8”
- hemlock lattice molding
- Pencil
- Tape measurer
- Miter saw, commonly known as a chop saw
- Protective goggles
- Wood glue
- Drinking glass
- Green Spray paint
How To:
- Set the miter saw at to a 45-degree angle cut
- Measure and cut each piece of molding at a 45-degree angle. All pieces cut both ends in the same angle direction.
- Lengths of molding. There are a total of 25 pieces.
- 4 at 2ft
- 2 at 18”
- 3 at 16”
- 2 at 14”
- 2 at 12”
- 3 at 10”
- 2 at 8”
- 3 at 6”
- 2 at 4”
- 2 at 3”
- Using the drinking glass to act as the center opening of the wreath. Lay the two, 2ft pieces on each side of the glass, two of the ends slightly closer than the other two. It will look like a skinny letter “V”.
- Stake in a crisscross formation, the other 2ft pieces over the first two, 2ft pieces, also adjusting the two ends slightly closer than the other two.
- Once you like the position of the molding pieces, glue them to the first two pieces
- Continue the same steps from the largest pieces to the smallest pieces. Stacking as you go and corners overlapping each other to create a sloppy and slightly organic look
- Let glue dry completely
- Spray paint the wreath and let dry
- Hang and enjoy. Great for indoors or out
- Optional: Spray paint different colors to use all year round