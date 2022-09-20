PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shannon Quimby is back with a DIY centerpiece that’s sure to be a fall showstopper!
This month, you can learn from Shannon at Parr Lumber’s new DIY Fall Classes! The first is happening Thursday, September 22 from 6-8 pm at the PARR Lumber on NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Sign up on the Parr Lumber Facebook page.
Woodblock Centerpiece Candelabra Supplies:
- One 2”x4” cut 10” long
- One 1”x5” cut 11” long
- 150 grit sandpaper
- Rags
- Ruler
- Black Sharpie pen
- Drill3/4” drill bit
- Wood glue
- Paintbrush
- Off white paint
- Nine dripless tapered candles
How To:
- Sand edges of both pieces of wood and wipe away the dust.
- Measure and mark nine dots on the 2”x4”, 1” from all sides and 2” diagonally apart from one another. One row will have five dots and one row will have four dots.
- Place the drill bit on one dot and drill a hole, 1⁄2” deep.
- Repeat step 3 to drill the remaining eight holes.
- Wipe away sawdust and sand the hole edges smoothly.
- Apply glue on the 1”x5”, making sure glue is an inch inside of all edges.
- Place, press and center, the 2”x4” on top of the 1”x5”, making sure the holes are facing upward. Let the glue dry.
- Paint the entire piece and let it dry. Two coats might be needed.
- Light one candle and then rotate the flame on the bottom of the other candles (one at a time) for a few seconds and then insert each candle into a hole. The soft wax on the bottom of each candle will attach it to the hole better.
- Drip a few drops from the last candle (the one that is lit) into the last hole. Blow out the candle and place it into the last hole.