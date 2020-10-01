Create with Quimby: Wooden Block Planter

AM Extra

The DIY expert joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for a unique and rustic way to show off your potted plants? Shannon Quimby has the answer.

The DIY expert joined AM Extra with a demonstration using material from Parr Lumber on how you can make a cool container for your potted plants.

Learn more at the Portland Home & Garden Fall Show

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss