Curbside pickup or delivery, Quaintrelle makes dinner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sure you’re at home and you could make dinner. Or you could get dinner delivered — with caviar.
Quaintrelle in North Portland offers a great selection of different menus Wednesdays through Sundays that can be picked up curbside (3936 N. Mississippi) or delivered. Window wine pickup is also available at their bottle shop — and includes thoughtfully produced local wines.
You could also get a gift card for someone you love and treat them to a tasty meal while still maintaining social distance.
