Daughter’s ‘art challenge’ to mom sparks quarantine photo game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meet Julie Jeske, her daughter Daphne and their dog Henry. The three have become quite the quarantine combo…

Basically, Julie took an art challenge from Daphne and ran with it. Ever since the challenge, she has been posting pictures every few days of her daughter with the pug recreatin famous paintings.

The three joined Jenny and Emily Monday to talk more about the challenge and post-pandemic plans for the activity.