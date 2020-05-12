‘Deadliest Catch’ providing meals to Oregon Food Bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Retherford family of The Deadliest Catch has teamed up with Pacific Seafood to catch, prepare and deliver more than 30,000 pounds of rockfish for the Oregon Food Bank.

The effort comes on the heels of an additional partnership with Snake River Farms in which 74,000 premium American Wagyu steaks—valued at just under $2 million—were donated to Northwest Harvest in Seattle.

“With locations up and down the West Coast, we’ve witnessed firsthand the devastation COVID-19 has caused, especially for our customers in the restaurant industry,” said Frank Sulicich, President and CEO of Pacific Seafood. “Our hearts are with everyone who is struggling right now. From our family to yours, we want to say thank you for your support as our customers and partners, and are humbled by the chance to give back to our wonderful communities.”