‘Deal Guy’ helps with Amazon Prime Day navigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Next Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, are Amazon Prime Days and it’s expected to be bigger than ever this year.

To help navigate through the giant sale, The Deal Guy, Matt Granite, joined AM Extra to talk about how Prime Day will be different, why it’s expected to be the biggest prime day yet, some shopping secrets and the worst things to buy on prime day.

Granite is also the host of Amazon Live.