Dealing with post-COVID stress, burnout and depression

AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to break the stigma regarding mental health, especially as anxiety and depression have surged amidst the pandemic.

Many of those mental health issues are trickling into our post-COVID lives. Doctors say now is the time to focus on improving your mental well-being as Americans re-learn to be social again. Longtime mental health expert Dr. Kevin Gilliland joined AM Extra with some tips to help.

Dr. Gilliland also has a book and a podcast to check out if you’re in need of more mental health advice.

