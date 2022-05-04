PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — May is here which means some new spring deals are blooming at America’s top retailers. But not all items are ripe for the picking this month.

Savings and deals expert Shannon Dwyer with Offers.com joined AM Extra to help you navigate what you should buy and not buy in May.

What to Buy in May

Appliances + refrigerators (Memorial Day)

Mattresses + bedding (Memorial Day)

Athletic apparel

Cookware + home goods

Jewelry

Spring apparel

What Not to Buy in May