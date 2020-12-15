Decorating gingerbread barns with Brasada Ranch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You’ve heard about gingerbread people and gingerbread houses, but what about gingerbread barns?
The staff at Brasada Ranch in Powell Butte are putting a rustic twist on the Christmas classic, and delivering all the supplies right to guest’s rooms for a socially-distanced, kid-friendly activity.
Jena Ovens, adventure concierge at Brasada Ranch joined AM Extra to share decorating tips and tricks.
Click here if you want to learn more about Brasada Ranch’s accommodations.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.