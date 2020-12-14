‘Democracy in action’: How today’s Electoral College vote works

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When you cast your vote for United States President, you actually cast your vote for an elector, who will then cast a vote for president and vice president. Those electors are meeting today.
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman joined AM Extra to talk about how the electoral process will take place, and what safety measures have been put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
