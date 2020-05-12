Dentists face challenges ahead despite eased restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s guidelines to gradually reopen Oregon has allowed for non-emergency procedures such as dental offices to reopen at 50% capacity.

Though restrictions have been eased, many in the dental field acknowledge that there are many challenges ahead in the attempt to return to normalcy.

Vice President and Chief Dental Officer at Teri Barichello at Moda Health joined AM Extra Tuesday to discuss some of the hurdles that lie ahead.