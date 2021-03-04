Details on Oregon’s First Diversity Legal Job Fair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Legal offices across the area are joining an effort to diversify their industry by hosting a virtual job fair next week.

It’s a first-of-its-kind hiring event in Oregon — and it’s all part of an effort to help legal offices better reflect the communities they serve. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and attorney Iván Resendiz Gutierrez with Miller Nash Graham and Dunn LLP. joined AM Extra on Thursday to discuss the details.

To sign up or to find more information, go to their Facebook page.