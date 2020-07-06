Did crowds flock to Oregon coast for 4th of July?

Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Dennis joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 4th of July holiday in the middle of a pandemic had health officials worried people would ignore physical distancing guidelines and mingle in large groups.

Cannon Beach City Manager Bruce St. Dennis joined AM Extra to share the details about what happened along the Oregon coast this holiday weekend, as well as how they’re progressing in the phased reopening.

