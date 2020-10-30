‘Dine The Couve’ supports Vancouver eateries

Erica Thompson with Visit Vancouver USA joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are 2 days left to take part in Vancouver’s dining month, called Dine The Couve.

Erica Thompson with Visit Vancouver USA joined AM Extra to talk about which restaurants are taking part, a new shopping program next week and the need to support local businesses.

