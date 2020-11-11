‘Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe’s new Facebook series honors vets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Host of the show Dirty Jobs Mike Rowe has a new series aimed to highlight and honor the men and women in the military.
Returning the Favor is a weekly Facebook Watch program that has a special Veterans Day episode out for the holiday.
Rowe joined Emily and Jenny Wednesday to talk more about the project.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.