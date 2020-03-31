Disaster preparation tips for your home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With many people at home more often now, prepping your home for a disaster is actually a perfect task to do that you may have not had time for before.
Tamara Tanuvasa, a home improvement expert from Delta Restoration Services, joined AM Extra Tuesday to go over some basic strategies for keeping your home safe.
Here are a few extra guidelines from Delta Restoration:
- Clear clutter out of high-risk places.
- Clear away clutter around water heater tanks – these structures are often heated and could potentially set fire to nearby objects.
- Inspect exposed pipes in attics and basements for leaks that could lead to a burst pipe.
- That musty smell in your basement might be trying to tell you something. Even the smallest leak can grow into a much bigger issue: mold.
- Check the roof for missing or damaged shingles – this can lead to a costly leak/flood
- Make sure your sump pump is working correctly—they are essential in waterproofing your basement.
- This is especially important given that standard homeowners insurance typically does not cover water damage that enters your home from the bottom-up.
- Check and clear gutters and downspouts
- Faulty drainage can lead to flooding in the basement or crawl space, which can cause costly – and avoidable — water damage
