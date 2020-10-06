Disinfecting drones help sanitize NFL stadium

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons have begun using drones to sanitize its stadium.

The drones, which spray disinfectant, are 14 times more efficient than manually operated foggers, allowing for a 95% reduction in time spent cleaning stadium seats.

Greg Nibler of Digital Trends joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about whether the rest of the league would follow suit as well as other developments in the tech world involving Google and Amazon.

