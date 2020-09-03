DIY Bar: Creative outlet in North Portland

Jason and Adam Gorske are the creative minds behind DIY Bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to escape the heat and getting a little bored of Netflix, Portland brothers came up with a fun idea to keep you and your friends entertained.

Jason and Adam Gorske are the creative minds behind DIY Bar in North Portland. They joined AM Extra to share how to created some cool patterns with indigo dye.

