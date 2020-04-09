DIY Easter with Shannon Quimby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Easter is just a few days away but there’s still time to jazz up your home and get in the spirit, especially if you’ve exhausted your Netflix and Prime Video accounts.
DIY guru Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra with tips on how to make the perfect project to enjoy the outdoors this week.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.