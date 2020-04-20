DIY house projects with HGTV’s Chip Wade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring is finally here, so while we’re sheltering in place, one option to stay busy is with some timely do-it-yourself projects.

Emmy-winning host Chape Wade of HGTV joined AM Extra Monday with some ideas for DIY projects you can do while in quarantine.

For more information and other projects Chip recommends, visit TipsonTV.com.

