DIY: Kids growth chart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kids grow up fast. Too fast, sometimes.
DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to show how to create a growth chart for your kids that is fun, easy and colorful.
Supplies:
- Old fence board, 5 1/2’’ wide and 6ft tall
- Miller Paint; color: Whimsy Pencil Yardstick
- Miller Paint; color: Casper White
- 2” Paintbrush Watercolor paintbrush, size 1
- Clean fence board
- With the 2” paintbrush, paint the entire board with Miller Paint, color; Whimsy. Let dry.
- Measure and mark 1” hash marks the length of the board. A total of 72 hash marks.
- With the watercolor paintbrush and Miller Paint, color: Casper White, paint each hashmark 1” long. At every 12” paint the hashmark 3” long.
- Paint the number 1 alongside the first 3” hashmark. This is the 1ft measurement. Paint the number 2 on the next 3” hashmark and so on until you’ve reached the number 5.
