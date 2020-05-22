DIY: Memorial Day flags

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Memorial Day weekend and you might want an extra flag.

Well, DIY guru Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra with tips on how to make one quickly and easily.

DIY American Flag from sticks​

Supplies:​

  • 13 sticks approximately 2’-2 ½” long​
  • 2 sticks approximately 1’-1 1/2’ long​
  • Twine​
  • Scissors​
  • 1” Paint brush​
  • Thin watercolor paint brush​
  • E6000 Glue​
  • Red paint​
  • Blue paint​
  • White paint

How To:​

  1. Clean any dirt and debris off of sticks and lay them down horizontally, top​
    to bottom, organizing them as rectangle outline of the flag.​
  2. Paint alternating sticks red and white, according to the stripe pattern of the​
    American flag, leaving paint room on the top seven sticks for the blue paint.​
  3. Once the top seven sticks are dry, finish painting them blue, visually​
    creating a rectangle box.​
  4. Gently slide vertically, one of the shorter sticks under the ends of the​
    painted sticks.​
  5. Repeat the same process on the other end. This will elevate the longer​
    sticks off the surface.​
  6. One at a time, lift one painted stick off the two shorter sticks and apply a​
    dot of E6000 glue on each short stick. Then set the painted stick on top of​
    the dots of glue. Let Dry.​
  7. With the watercolor paint brush paint stars, once again following the​
    pattern of the American Flag.​
  8. Cut a piece of twine and tie it to each of the top stick to hang.​
    Note: this is a DIY project of the American Flag, not to its exact measurements

Sponsored by Eclectic Products

