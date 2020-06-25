DIY: Pencil block by Shannon Quimby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a little effort you can make an easy and effective pencil block.
DIY guru Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra with the details and some help from Parr Lumber.
Pencil Block
- Supplies
- Rag
- Clean cloth
- One 4 x 4 block of wood 8”-10” long
- Drill
- 3/8” wood inch drill bit
- Ruler
- Pencil
- Sand block
- Howard’s Butcher Block Conditioner
- Gray paint
- Painters tape
- Paint brush
- Colored pencils
How To:
- Wipe wood block clean
- With pencil and ruler measure and mark dots on the wood block
(lengthwise) alternating rows one inch apart.
- Drill each hole approximately one inch deep
- Sand any frayed holes and wipe clean
- Horizontally attach painter’s tape around the wood block one inch
from the top
- Paint all four sides of the wood block below the painter’s tape
- With clean cloth apply the Howard’s Butcher Block conditioner on the
exposed wood. Let set for 20 minutes and then wipe off any excess
and buff the wood for a clean sheen.
- Place colored pencils in holes.