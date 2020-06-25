DIY: Pencil block by Shannon Quimby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a little effort you can make an easy and effective pencil block.

DIY guru Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra with the details and some help from Parr Lumber.

Pencil Block

  • Supplies
  • Rag
  • Clean cloth
  • One 4 x 4 block of wood 8”-10” long
  • Drill
  • 3/8” wood inch drill bit
  • Ruler
  • Pencil
  • Sand block
  • Howard’s Butcher Block Conditioner
  • Gray paint
  • Painters tape
  • Paint brush
  • Colored pencils

How To:

  1. Wipe wood block clean
  2. With pencil and ruler measure and mark dots on the wood block
    (lengthwise) alternating rows one inch apart.
  3. Drill each hole approximately one inch deep
  4. Sand any frayed holes and wipe clean
  5. Horizontally attach painter’s tape around the wood block one inch
    from the top
  6. Paint all four sides of the wood block below the painter’s tape
  7. With clean cloth apply the Howard’s Butcher Block conditioner on the
    exposed wood. Let set for 20 minutes and then wipe off any excess
    and buff the wood for a clean sheen.
  8. Place colored pencils in holes.

