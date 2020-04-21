DIY pizza tips from Terrane Italian Kitchen and Bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During a typical work week lunch break, you would normally see a line form around The Porter Hotel in Downtown Portland — all because of its pizza window.

But, obviously with a quarantine in place, the window–operated by Terrane Italian Kitchen–has been closed for several weeks. Fortunately, the restaurant’s executive chef A.J. Voytko is making sure we can still all get our pizza fix.

A.J. joined Jenny and Emily Tuesday to talk about how you can still get Terrane’s incredible food for the time being.