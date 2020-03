DIY Bar currently closed but they have great ideas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Brothers Jason and Adam Gorske created DIY Bar, a North Portland shop where friends can sit, sip and craft their way through fun projects together.

The shop is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Jason and Adam are trying to help people stay sane at home – by packaging up some of their most popular crafts to order as kits.

