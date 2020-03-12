DIY: St. Patrick’s Day flower pots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Petunia's Pies & Pastries, Portland's first entirely vegan and gluten-free bakery, is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Saturday, March 14, which just happens to be Pi Day.

Owner Lisa Clark talks about the business and special giveaways. Plus a portion of the proceeds will go to p:ear, which supports homeless and transitional youth through education, art and recreation.