DIY: St. Patrick’s Day flower pots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY expert, photo stylist and garage sale guru Shannon Quimby shows Emily and Jenny how to make St. Patrick’s Day Flower Pots.
Supplies:
Flower Terra Cotta pots
Green Paint (Shannon used two Miller Paint colors Tingle and Hyper)
Paint brush
Black Ribbon
Double-sided scotch tape
Gold sparkle craft paper
Scissors
Cut Flowers
Small glass
How To:
- Clean pots and let dry
- Paint flowerpot and let dry. It will take two coats of paint.
- Wrap double-sided tape around flowerpot rim
- Press black ribbon on top of tape covering tape while wrapping ribbon around the flowerpot rim. Smooth out any wrinkles
- Cut a shape of a belt buckle out of the gold sparkle craft paper
- Place tape on the backside of belt buckle shape and them press over the black ribbon on the flowerpot
- Grab a small glass fill it with water
- Turn flowerpot upside down and put over the glass
- Stick flowers through the bottom of the flowerpot into the glass
For more tips and ideas from Shannon, check out ShannonQuimby.com.