1  of  2
Closings
Parkrose Sch. Dist. Summit Learning Charter

DIY: St. Patrick’s Day flower pots

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — DIY expert, photo stylist and garage sale guru Shannon Quimby shows Emily and Jenny how to make St. Patrick’s Day Flower Pots.

Supplies:
Flower Terra Cotta pots
Green Paint (Shannon used two Miller Paint colors Tingle and Hyper)
Paint brush
Black Ribbon
Double-sided scotch tape
Gold sparkle craft paper
Scissors
Cut Flowers
Small glass

How To:

  1. Clean pots and let dry
  2. Paint flowerpot and let dry. It will take two coats of paint.
  3. Wrap double-sided tape around flowerpot rim
  4. Press black ribbon on top of tape covering tape while wrapping ribbon around the flowerpot rim. Smooth out any wrinkles
  5. Cut a shape of a belt buckle out of the gold sparkle craft paper
  6. Place tape on the backside of belt buckle shape and them press over the black ribbon on the flowerpot
  7. Grab a small glass fill it with water
  8. Turn flowerpot upside down and put over the glass
  9. Stick flowers through the bottom of the flowerpot into the glass

For more tips and ideas from Shannon, check out ShannonQuimby.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget