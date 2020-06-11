DIY: Upcycling old canvas to new art

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to spruce up your home with new art, you might be able to save money by creating your own wall paintings.

DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to show how to up-cycle old canvas to create something new.

Upcycled DIY Canvas Art

Supplies:

A square framed ugly or no longer loved canvas art

Painter’s tape

A ruler

Pencil

Miller Paint Color Sampler; color: Casper White

1 1⁄2” paintbrushes. Six were used to speed up the painting process

One No. 1 watercolor paintbrush

Six colors of paint. Used for this project are Miller Paint colors; Midnight

Magic, Whimsy, Ocean Storms, Lioness, Miniature Posey and Gray Coat

How To: