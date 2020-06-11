DIY: Upcycling old canvas to new art

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking to spruce up your home with new art, you might be able to save money by creating your own wall paintings.
DIY expert Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to show how to up-cycle old canvas to create something new.
Upcycled DIY Canvas Art
Supplies:
- A square framed ugly or no longer loved canvas art
- Painter’s tape
- A ruler
- Pencil
- Miller Paint Color Sampler; color: Casper White
- 1 1⁄2” paintbrushes. Six were used to speed up the painting process
- One No. 1 watercolor paintbrush
- Six colors of paint. Used for this project are Miller Paint colors; Midnight
- Magic, Whimsy, Ocean Storms, Lioness, Miniature Posey and Gray Coat
How To:
- Paint the canvas art
- When attaching the painter’s tape, always press the tape down with
your fingers along the edge of the tape. This will decrease the paint
from bleeding under the tape.
- With ruler and pencil, locate and mark the center of the canvas then
tape it equally in four equal square sections.
- With tape, add diagonal strips, within one square starting from the
center, working outwards. Spacing between each strip can be slightly
wider or narrower than the other. Repeat the same pattern on the
other three squares to match up with the first.
- Starting from the center and working outward, paint a different color
of paint onto the white surfaces between the strips of painter’s tape.
Color order starting from the center: Midnight Magic, Whimsy, Ocean
Storms, Lioness, Miniature Posey and Gray Coat. Two coats
recommended.
- Remove all painter’s tape and let dry
- With thin watercolor paintbrush and paint color, Casper White, touch
up any color bleeding that might have happened.
