Doctor: Patients should still seek treatment for non-COVID issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is a growing concern among many that if they begin to experience any type of sickness or sustain an injury that they should make sure COVID-19 patients are treated before them.

Dr. Nguyen of Providence Internal Medicine joined AM Extra Wednesday to explain why patients should not be scared to seek treatment during the pandemic.

She said there are safety precautions in place at Providence clinics to prevent the spread of COVID-19. More importantly she stressed that there are conditions and injuries that should not be ignored or treated at home.