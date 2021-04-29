Doctor talks psychology behind Portland protests, riots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In just two days, people in the Portland area will gather for International Workers’ Day — otherwise known as May Day.

Several protests and direct action marches are currently planned for May 1. This comes after more than a year of protests, riots, destruction and social unrest in Portland. While there may be well-intentioned attempts at shining a light on social injustices, business owners and the people of Portland have grown frustrated with the destruction and violence.

Doctor Deana Julka, chair of psychological services at the University of Portland, joined AM Extra to talk about the psychology of what got us here and how we can move past it.