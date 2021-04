PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The rush to get vaccinated continues across our area — but one group that still has a lot of questions about the covid-19 vaccine is moms and moms-to-be.

Women and their families have questions about how the vaccine would affect their pregnancy or their kids. Pediatrician Dr. Corey Fish, the chief medical officer for Brave Care, joined AM Extra to clear some of that anxiety moms are having right now.