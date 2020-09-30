Doctors stress importance of flu shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is essentially a unanimous consensus among healthcare professionals that a flu shot this year is essential.

Experts said the presence of both the flu and the coronavirus could put more people in the hospital, causing a strain on the system.

Clark County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager joined AM Extra Wednesday to explain what the vaccine does and dispel several myths surrounding the virus.

Additional Flu Information

Flu vaccinations can reduce the risk of hospitalization by 40% in adults, according to Kaiser. Additionally, studies from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention show vaccination can reduce the risk of flu illness between 40% and 60% when the vaccines are well-matched against the viruses.

Flu symptoms are usually more severe than cold symptoms and tend to come on suddenly. Flu-related illness can range from mild to severe, and in some cases may require hospitalization. Here are flu symptoms to look out for: fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle and body aches, headaches and fatigue. Less common symptoms are vomiting and diarrhea.

“Flu is a deadly disease that drives hospitalizations, but with simple measures like getting your flu shot we can prevent hospital bed shortages and protect people from a potentially fatal disease,” Kaiser said in a release Tuesday. “We are trying to create ‘community immunity.’ If enough people are vaccinated it will help.”