Dogs get well-deserved ‘hero’ treatment on Hallmark Channel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Next week the nation’s top “Hero Dog” will be revealed on the 2020 American Humane Dog Hero Awards on the Hallmark Channel.

The awards have aimed to help empty animal shelters and end pet homeless in the U.S. for the past decade.

American Humane President and CEO Robin Ganzert and Mackenzie–this year’s hero dog–joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about the awards and why adopting is more important than ever.