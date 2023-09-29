PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A recent survey found that over 1/3 of Americans spend less than an hour per year reviewing their health benefit options. With the annual enrollment season upon us — generally lasting 2-3 weeks sometime between October and December — now is the time to assess your coverage and find out which plan works best for you.

“You don’t want to wait to the last minute. This is a big decision affecting your health as well as your financial well-being,” emphasizes Rhonda Randall, Chief Medical Officer at United Healthcare Employer & Individual. “So you really want to get educated on the plans and choices available to you to make the best decision for you and your family.”

“You probably have resources available to you already through your employer,” Randall adds. “They generally have people on staff. You can help cut through the confusion. And if you’re a Medicare beneficiary, we also have some very nice things on our website to help you navigate through a lot of the terms and decisions.”

While the various terms can be confusing (ie. the difference between an HMO and PPO, a premium v. deductible, etc.), Randall says they have the tools to help, and different steps to take moving forward.

“On our website, we have something called Just Plain Clear. That helps walk through all those terms. That’s important. The next thing is to prevent those financial surprises. What is and is not included in your plan. Knowing whether or not your personal physician is on the network is very important. That can help keep your costs down substantially. And if you take prescription medications, you’re going want to look for that coverage as well.”

“The best thing really is to give yourself time. You may be very happy with the plan that you had last year, but it might have some changes associated with it,” Randall continues. “The medications can change. The network can change, your out of pocket cost can change. But every year there are often new plans that are that are offered to you that you want to look at as well. So this is really that time of year to look at what benefits are included. Mental health coverage, especially benefits like vision and dental and hearing. Wellness benefits that can help lower your costs or you can give you incentives for making healthy choices like losing weight or stopping smoking.”