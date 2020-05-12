Dr. Phil talks mental health during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TV icon Dr. Phil has delivered more than two dozen episodes dedicated solely to mental health and wellness during the coronavirus pandemic.
And now as we continue to adjust, he is providing additional COVID-19 coping tools.
He joined Jenny and Emily Tuesday to talk about mental health and what viewers can expect out of his new episode airing tomorrow.
