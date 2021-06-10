Drazan discusses special committee hearing on Nearman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Representative and Republican Mike Nearman of Independence will go before a House Special Committee on Thursday.

Rep. Nearman faces allegations of helping coordinate and assisting a breach of the Oregon Capitol during a closed session last December. Nearman does face criminal charges in the incident — including criminal trespass and official misconduct.

Thursday’s Special Committee comes as new video just recently came to light — which shows Nearman explaining how people could break into the capitol.

The special committee will be evenly split amongst Republicans and Democrats, including House Republican Leader Christina Drazan of Canby. She joined AM Extra to discuss what is expected today.