Drive-up clinic opens for newborns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With coronavirus care taking precedence at hospitals and doctors offices across Portland, many other emergencies are being put on the back burner.

However, one local medical group is making sure the smallest of humans are still cared for during this crisis.

Medical Director of the Providence St. Vincent Mother and Baby Clinic Dr. Nicole Perdue joined AM Extra Tuesday to discuss the clinic’s operations.

Dr. Perdue said that after making an appointment through a primary care provider, parents can drive up to the clinic where they’re greeted by a nurse. The nurse will check their temperatures, and if everyone is healthy, they are given masks and brought inside. from a safe distance, nurses will instruct parents how to weigh their baby, take the mother’s blood pressure and check other vital information.